Meet Gigi: The Giddy Girl!

Get your Gigi on at Seattle Humane! Gigi is a 10 month old, 45lbs. female pup!
This hound mix is very affectionate and will give you lots of hugs and kisses…invest in Q-tips. She also loves to run and play, but don’t worry about matching her energy – just throw her something chewy and watch her entertain herself. If you’re looking for a smart, affectionate and active gal to shake things up, go with Gigi!
What my friends at Seattle Humane say about me:
· I am very smart and am ready to learn!
· I know how to shake!
· I love to play!
