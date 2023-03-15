Meet Gigi: The Giddy Girl!

Get your Gigi on at Seattle Humane! Gigi is a 10 month old, 45lbs. female pup!

This hound mix is very affectionate and will give you lots of hugs and kisses…invest in Q-tips. She also loves to run and play, but don’t worry about matching her energy – just throw her something chewy and watch her entertain herself. If you’re looking for a smart, affectionate and active gal to shake things up, go with Gigi!

What my friends at Seattle Humane say about me:

· I am very smart and am ready to learn!

· I know how to shake!

· I love to play!

To learn more about Gigi and the Seattle Humane Society click HERE!