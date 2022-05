My name is Francis. I am a fun and spunky cuddle-bug who loves to zip around outside exploring, playing ‘fetch’ with my favorite toys, and racing around with other dogs that are pint-sized like me. I can be sensitive with new people but once you are in my club you are a lifetime member. It helps when I have the time and space to adjust to you. I thrive most in a quiet and predictable environment.

To learn more about Francis and PAWS click HERE!