Meet Fondu, a 2-year-old male pit bull terrier who is a happy-go-lucky pup! Fondu always has a big smile on his face and is always looking to have fun. Everyone calls him a “goofball.” Fondu is currently in a foster home and his fosters say that he loves to cuddle and enjoys to have people around!

