How can you not fall for the soulful eyes on Ms. Feather? Feather is a sweetheart of a girl who just wants to be loved and wants to love you back. She is an easy going girl who is gentle spirited and loves to be around her people. She enjoys going on walks and car rides. She is the perfect dog for a family or an older couple who wants a low key companion to join their family. Feather enjoys spending her days laying out in the sun, taking long walks, and hanging out with her family.

MEET FEATHER & LEARN MORE ABOUT PROJECT OUTBOUND!