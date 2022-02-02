Meet Emperor – The Loving and Energetic Dog

Meet Emperor! This majestic, regal boy is ready for a home all of his own. Emperor has so much energy and loves to give and no idea how large he is. Weighing in at over 60 lbs of pure white shepherd mix fluff, Emperor also loves to show how tall he can be by trying to kiss your face. This loving boy would do best in a home as an only pet who can soak up all the love and sunshine just for himself. The perfect family for Emperor would be people who have the time, energy and patience to work with him on training and helping him focus his energy into positive channels. If you are interested in bringing this handsome boy home, come and talk to an Adoptions Matchmaker at The NOAH Center today!

For more information about Emperor and the NOAH Center click HERE!