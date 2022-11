Elliot is a sensitive giant. A 5 year old, large mixed breed. He was very shy and nervous when he first arrived at the shelter, but was able to quickly make friends with some walks on the trail and lots of treats! Elliot has become bouncy, wiggly and playful once comfortable. He makes an excellent office companion. He would be successful with a family that takes extra time to help him transition to new things.

To learn more about Elliot and Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE.