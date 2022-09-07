Meet Elle – The People Lover

Elle is a 4 years, 1 month old female Border Collie/Mix who weighs 53 pounds.

Elle is the bell of the ball! She have very fluffy hair, and thought to be some kind of collie mix. She loves people and going outside! Elle has a lot of love to give, and would like to be the only dog friend in your home. She’s slowly working on her dog manners and would really love to go home with someone who will continue to help her learn. She likes to wander so it will be safest for her to be in a fully fenced yard to play in. If you are interested in coming to see Elle, please stop by!