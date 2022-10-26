Meet Elle – The Cuddliest Collie

Elle is cuddliest, most playful, loving presence who just wants to find her people. She is an avid lover of stuffies and often takes them with her for walks. She adores getting attention and has always loved meeting new people. Elle can sometimes she can be nervous about tall men but otherwise is very easygoing with people. Being a collie, she does have an active voice. She likes to talk and voice her opinions, which only adds to her character. Some of her favorite past times are playing fetch, carrying her stuffed toys, and getting brushed by her people.

