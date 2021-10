Hi, my name is Eightball! I’m a cute, chatty little guy who loves to play! I’m outgoing and talkative and have a big personality.

I would love to tell you all about my day (every day) when you get home. I’ve been here since the end of September which is much longer than the average cat. Come meet me and we’ll chat!

