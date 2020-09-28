Meet Duncan – he loves to run and play!

Meet Duncan! This peppy pep is ready to run and play! Duncan would love to find an active home with as much energy as he has! He would love to be your new running or hiking buddy, and has plenty of energy to keep up on all sorts of fun adventures. He may be best suited living with kids over 7 who can keep up with his peppy nature. He is a little choosy about his doggy friends, and needs someone who can keep up with his rough and tumble style. If you are seeking a fun loving pup to be your new bff, look no further than 1 year old Duncan!

