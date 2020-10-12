Meet Duke & Audrey – both are energetic and sweet!

Duke is a sweet and energetic 7-year-old Siberian Husky/Shepherd mix. He would love to continue his training with a loving family with a large yard for him to run around and play in. He is very treat motivated! Duke has lived with cats before, but he can be too playful for a lot of dogs, so it’s recommended he be the only dog in the house. He is part of the Foster-to-Adopt program, so Seattle Humane staff can help his prospective adopters as he acclimates to his new environment.

MORE INFO AND HOW TO ADOPT ME.

Meet Audrey, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves long walks followed by cuddles on the couch; she will sometimes climb right on top of the most comfortable person in the room! Audrey is very good at puzzles and learning new tricks, and she loves playing with rope toys. This active dog also enjoys going for a swim or playing in water. Due to her reactivity with other dogs, she needs a family that can work on her manners during walks on a leash. Audrey should be the only pet in the house. Due to her size and energy, she would do best with teens and adults, especially if they have species experience. Seattle Humane is committed to Audrey’s training, which is why she is part of the Foster-to-Adopt program, so prospective adopters can utilize expert trainers and other staff to help Audrey succeed!

MORE INFO AND HOW TO ADOPT ME.