Meet Doug – Your Determined Companion

Doug is one of our longest term residents and we are so eager to find him his forever home. He’s a really lovely dog, super loving towards people, a little older at about 5 years old, but is still very active and energetic. He has great sit and has polite potty habits so far.

Dough is said to have done well with kids, cats, and dogs in his previous home, but our staff has noticed some suspicious behavior with other dogs, so we suspect Doug may be dog selective and would need to meet any existing dogs in the household before going home.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DOUG AND NOAH CENTER HERE!