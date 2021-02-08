Meet Dora and Diego – These lovebugs are looking for a home together!

Meet Diego:

Hi! My name is Diego. I lived in a home with my sister Dora who I would like to be adopted with. I also lived with young children. My previous owner described me as shy and loving. I am an adaptable cat who loves to go with the flow! I am outgoing and carefree, and I just can’t wait to find my forever home! I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! My caregivers have noticed that I seem to do well with other cats. When meeting cats in a new home, I would do best with a slow introduction.

Meet Dora:

Hi! My name is Dora. I lived in a home with my brother Diego who I would like to be adopted with. I also lived with young children. My previous owner described me as shy and loving. I am an adaptable cat who loves to go with the flow! I am outgoing and carefree, and I just can’t wait to find my forever home! I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! My caregivers have noticed that I seem to do well with other cats. When meeting cats in a new home, I would do best with a slow introduction.

MEET DORA AND DIEGO AT RASKC!