Domino, an 3 year old Australian Cattle, pit-bull mix, came to Kitsap Humane Society as a stray so his history is unknown. Since his arrival in December 2021, he has spent a lot of time with his foster, and they can attest to how sweet he is with them and people he’s familiar with. However, his sweetness doesn’t extend to strangers quite yet, since he came in with no ID or history, no one knows what his past holds. His foster and the shelter staff are working with him to build up his trust.

Domino doesn’t do well with other dogs, cats or children under 16, so a home where he’s Top Dog would be ideal. He loves playing fetch so a fenced yard would bring him a lot of joy.

Homeless since December 2021

For more information about Domino, Pawsitive Alliance and Kitsap Humane Society click HERE!

Check out Carpet Liquidators TODAY!