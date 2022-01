Dexter is one cool cat. He’s handsome and charming and he knows it. Dexter loves getting pets and chin rubs. We frequently find him on his window perch, supervising our parking lot. Dexter would love to be someone’s one and only cat. If you’re looking for your next best pal, come visit Dexter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ABOUT DEXTER AND AUBURN VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY!