Della is the most beautiful cat ever! She came in as a stray, the finder thought she was feral. She had scratches on her nose and looked like she had been outside for a while. Her foster said she was the most loving cat. She is really sweet and a talker. She is having a bit of a more difficult time getting adopted because she has a heart murmur. She would make a great companion for anyone looking for a social loving pet!

