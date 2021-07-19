Meet Day Lily – This Mellow Cat is Ready for Her Forever Home

I arrived in April heavily pregnant, I went into a foster home and shortly after gave birth to 6 healthy kittens! Now that they are all grown and adopted I am looking for a home of my own!

I am described as a independent mellow cat who enjoys attention on her terms. She especially enjoys scratches under her chin.

I would do best in a home with older respectful children and a home who is ok with a independent cat like her!

MEET DAY LILY AT PAWS CAT CITY!