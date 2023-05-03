Meet Daphne – The Down Right Adorable Girl

Meet Daphne, a 1 ½-year-old pit bull mix at Seattle Humane. Daphne has been at the shelter since before last Halloween. Some of her favorite activities are playing fetch, smelling flowers on leisurely walks and cuddling with her people. Daphne is a great home office dog and has great manners indoors. She isn’t a fan of other dogs and takes time to warm up to strangers, so she would do best in a home in a quiet neighborhood with a yard. As a bigger dog who sometimes jumps up when excited, she would do best with teens and older in the home.

For more info on Daphne and the Seattle Humane click HERE!

