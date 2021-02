Hi, my name is Dane! I am a sweet boy that is looking for an adventurous home and hoomans to call my own! I do know I would love to go on adventures to the mountains or the beach…or even a car ride to the park would be great! I do love my treats and will give you a perfect sit for them! I am a very sweet guy! I love all the people I have met so far! I am ready for a great home!

DANE HAS BEEN ADOPTED!

