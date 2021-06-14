Meet Daisy – This Sweet Lady Can’t Wait to Play with You

Meet Daisy, a 1-year-old Boxer mix at Seattle Humane. Daisy is an energetic young lady and very sweet, and she would do best with a family that can provide positive outlets for her energy and continue her positive-reinforcement training. Daisy is also treat-motivated to learn new tricks. She enjoys playing fetch and tug, and could enjoy these activities in a fenced yard or dog park. Despite having had fun at dog parks in the past, Daisy was not well liked by another dog in a previous home, so she would need to meet any potential doggie roommates at the shelter prior to adoption.

MEET DAISY AT SEATTLE HUMANE