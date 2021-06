Hi, my name is Corbin! I am a VERY energetic boy, looking for a family that will give me the training, attention and adventures I long for and need! I am told I have a knee injury, so my veterinarian would like to speak to you before you meet with me. If you would like to speak with my vet and then schedule a meeting with me, please call the shelter at 253-249-7849. I look forward to your call!

MEET CORBIN AT AUBURN VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY!