Meet Cody and Gracie – a bonded pair of cuddly senior dogs!

Meet Cody and Gracie, a bonded pair of senior dogs looking for a loving new home in which to live out their golden years in style. Cody is a tiny 8-year-old Terrier and Gracie is a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix. They lived together for many years with an elderly woman and were surrendered to Seattle Humane when she could no longer care for them. While they are inseparable, Cody and Gracie are very independent in the home, though both love cuddling up on laps and feet. They would prefer a quieter home without small children. Like most older dogs, Cody and Gracie have some medical conditions, but do well on their medications. Seattle Humane veterinarians are available to provide details about ongoing care.

More Info and How to Adopt Cody and Gracie.