Meet Cody and Bobby – The Husky Brothers

Cody and Bobby are 4-year-old Siberian Husky brothers at Seattle Humane. They gentle giants love to cuddle and kiss on people. They enjoy going on walks and learning new tricks together, competing to see who can earn the most treats. These big, bonded brothers are looking to grow their family even larger, and preferably in a home with a yard or decent square footage for all the floofy fun! Due to their size, Cody and Bobby would do best in a home with older children (teens and up).

