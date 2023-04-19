Meet Clyde – The Cool Guy!

Clyde is a 8 month old, fully grown, large mixed breed dog. He is at PAWS in Lynwood!

Clyde is a young playful pup who’s ready for his forever home! He has had some great play sessions with other dogs here at the shelter, and has been friendly with all the staff and volunteers he’s met! Since he’s still young, he may need some help with his potty training, and will need someone whose schedule will let them take him out every few hours while he figures things out. Clyde is smart and very eager to learn all of his manners and is looking for a family prepared to teach him to be the best dog he can be! If you’re ready to add some puppy love to your life, come meet Clyde today!

For more info on PAWS and Clyde check out their website HERE!

