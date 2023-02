Clarabelle is a 78 lbs 4 years old German Shepherd who is a true sweetheart! Her personality color is BLUE. She is a gentle and loving dog who likes to take things slow. She may get nervous in new situations, so she is looking for a family who understands that she might take some time to warm up. Once she get’s to know you, she will be a very devoted friend!

For more information about Clarabelle and the Regional Animal Service of King County HERE!