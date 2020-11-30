Meet Claira and Pearl – both are sweet and would make great additions to your family!

Claira is a 1-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix and recent arrival at Seattle Humane. She is very smart, knows lots of tricks, and is approved for all ages! Claira loves going for walks, car rides and chew toys. While she loves people, Claira would not like living with other dogs or cats. She would also love to find an active family to take her on adventures and help her continue improving her puppy manners.

Pearl is a sweet and affectionate 10-year-old domestic longhair mix who has been at Seattle Humane since late July. She enjoys cuddling and taking naps in the sun. Her favorite thing is face scratches. Pearl has a few health issues, including chronic kidney disease and lymphoma, for which she receives medication; Seattle Humane vets can provide prospective adopters with greater details. Pearl would love a quiet and loving home where she can live out her golden years; she has done well with older children in her foster home. Pearl is part of the Home Free program, where adopters pick the adoption fee that works for them.

