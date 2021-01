Meet Chumlee! He came in as a stray so we do not know too much about him. He is an older guy, at about 7 years old, but is still very active and peppy! Chumlee would love a home that he could relax in but also one that would still give him opportunities for walks and other active activities. He is food motivated, and loves to play with his toys. He would make a great companion for anyone looking to add an older dog to their home.

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME!