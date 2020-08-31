Meet Cha Cha – she loves to cuddle after a long day of playing!

Meet Cha Cha, a sweet 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix from Seattle Humane! Cha Cha has great manners in the home and loves to cuddle. She does have a lot of energy to burn, and needs a yard with a secured fence where she can play and get in some more training! It is important for her new family to keep her engaged with mental and physical activities, especially when she gets “the zoomies.” Cha Cha needs time to learn to trust new people, and she is dog reactive, so should be the only pet in her new home. She is looking for a quieter household with no small children, and would do great in a family with experienced teens. Cha Cha is part of Seattle Humane’s Foster-to-Adopt program, so prospective adopters can bring her home for a trial period to make sure it’s a good match.

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME