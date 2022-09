Cedric is a 1-year-old pit bull terrier with a heart of gold and an amazing smile! He can be a little shy at first, but once he gains his confidence, he’ll be asking for all your love. Cedric loves cuddling up with his favorite people and enjoys getting lots of pets and snuggles. He is a go-getter pup who would enjoy starting his day with a long walk or a run.

To learn more about Cedric and the The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, click HERE!