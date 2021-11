I’m Cassie, nice to meet you! I’m an outgoing, friendly lady looking for a cozy retirement home!

MY STORY: I recently came to PAWS from an overcrowded shelter in California. I’m very friendly, social and affectionate. I’m not afraid to ask for attention and adore treats.

MY NEEDS: I would benefit from starting in a smaller room of the home while I settle in and learn to feel safe. If you’re looking for a new furry BFF who knows “how to cat”, then be sure to stop by and introduce yourself!

