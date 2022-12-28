Meet Canelo – The Cattle Dog

Meet Canelo, a 1 year old male Australian Cattle Dog (very rare!), he’s looking for a very special home. He is very affectionate and cuddly. He only likes to cuddle with his very favorite people though. He quickly becomes attached to his family, and then is concerned about outsiders. He gets along well with other dogs and is currently in foster care with a few canine companions. His foster reports he’s very goofy and playful. Canelo needs an adult-only home with Australian Cattle Dog experience.

For more information on Canelo and Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE.