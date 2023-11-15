Meet Butter – The Squeaky Pup

Butter is a super cute, pointy-eared pittie mix. He’s adorable and very playful and energetic. Butter loves playing with squeaky toys and he’s food motivated as well.

He enjoys spending time in the office with staff and really appreciates his quiet time. Butter can get overly excited so we think he would do best with an active family without other pets initially.

He would also benefit from working with a reward-based trainer as he decompresses in his new home.

For more information about Butter and the Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE!

