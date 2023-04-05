Meet Bullwinkle – The Beautiful Boy!

Bullwinkle is a 4 year old large mixed breed male dog! He is outgoing and goofy. He loves to play and he’s pretty hard on toys. He like them all, tug toys, chew toys, balls, ropes, nylabones, you name it! He’s a bit of a bull in a China shop. He likes treats as much as he likes toys and knows how to sit and should be a fun dog to train using positive reinforcement.

Bullwinkle has an old knee injury and is on meds for skin issues. He’ll need to some continued care with a vet once adopted. If you’d like to meet this active, on-the-go-guy, please email frontdesk@auburnvalleyhs.org or click HERE!