Meet Buddy – Your Forever Companion

Looking for a buddy to play with? Then let us introduce you to BUDDY!

Buddy is a 5-year-old German shepherd mix. He came to RASKC back in December of 2021. Yes, 2021. He has been adopted and returned a few times. Needless to say, he is STILL searching for his fur-ever home. We know is out there somewhere!

The perfect home will be one that will have someone home most of the time. A home without any other pets and someone to help take him on adventures because he loves to explore! Buddy is gentle on leash, potty trained, loves the company of people and is very smart.

Can you give this boy the secure, permanent family he needs? If so, we encourage you to call RASKC ASAP to meet him. He would be thrilled to have visitors and prove to you how sweet he is.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BUDDY AND RASKC CLICK HERE!