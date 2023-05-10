Meet Buck – The Bouncy Boy!

This is Buck, a beautiful and very loving, energetic, and intelligent 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix who is eagerly awaiting his forever home. Buck is a sweet guy with lots of energy, so he would be a great adventure partner for an active family or person!

As is typical with his breed, Buck can be vocal and has a tendency to wander, so he will need a family prepared for his songs, with a securely fenced yard, and who will always keep him on leash when out-and-about. We recommend basic obedience training for Buck, and especially work on recall.

Buck gets along great with most other dogs and could do well with kids, but has a strong prey drive and so would do best in a home with no cats or other small animals.

More info about adopting Buck can be found HERE

