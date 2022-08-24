Wet Nose Wednesday

By Cyan Fuehr |

Meet BuBu – The ‘Center of Attention’ Dog

BuBu loves people!  He is playful, affectionate and sweet and is happiest when he can be adored by his fans. Bubu came from Macau, China and did not have a good early life. BuBu has lived in a couple of homes, but he needs to be the only dog in his home.

He walks beautifully on leash, loves to go for walks, and is a good car rider.  BuBu’s adoption includes six training sessions with Crawford Canine Academy and he would do best in a home with a securely fenced yard and no children.

 

To learn more about BuBu and Greyhound Pets Inc, click HERE!