Hi, I’m Bubbles! I’m a 9-year, 4-month-old female Terrier/American pitbull mix.

· I am a staff favorite; they love having me in their office for the day!

· I’m a total couch potato!

· I love to give kisses

· My hobbies include sunbathing, getting belly rubs, and doing tricks!

To learn more about Seattle Humane and Bubbles, click HERE!