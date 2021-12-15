Meet Bruno – The Outdoorsy Dog

Hi, my name is Bruno! I’m a 6 year old male dog, white/brown Pit Bull mix. I’m an independent boy who likes to do my own thing! My caregivers have noticed that I seem to do well with other large, calm dogs. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands I might take some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend.

When I initially arrived at the shelter, I was very shy, but I have started to come out of my shell a lot more lately. I’m still a bit shy and nervous walking through the kennel area, but once I get outside, my true personality emerges! I’m an active and energetic dog who is super friendly! It just takes me a little longer than some dogs to get used to new things.

If you’re looking for an energetic and friendly boy to add to your family, then I could be the one for you! I’m here and waiting for a forever family to call my own!

LEARN MORE ABOUT BRUNO AND RASKC HERE!