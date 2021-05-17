Meet Brave – This Sweet and Affectionate Boy is Looking for his Forever Home!

Meet Brave, a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog at Seattle Humane. Brave came all the way from Hawaii on a Wings of Rescue flight last October. After six months in a new home, Brave was returned to Seattle Humane due to his high level of fear and anxiety, particularly around children, so he is now looking for an adult-only household. Brave is sweet and affectionate with people he trusts, and needs a family that can give him the time and support he needs to feel safe and comfortable. He is very smart and treat-motivated, and he has a positive history with other dogs. Brave is part of Seattle Humane’s Foster-to-Adopt program, so prospective adopters can take him home on a trial basis to see if it’s a good fit.

MEET BRAVE AT SEATTLE HUMANE!