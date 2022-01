Hi there, my name is Boomer! I am an outgoing boy full of energy and love for life! I love running and playing and hanging out with my friends. I am an active guy looking to continue my active lifestyle, so I’m looking for a home with plenty to keep me busy!

My Needs: Since I am such a bouncy, energetic boy I will need an active home with kids over 10. If there is another dog in the home they will need to be able to handle my very playful nature.

