Meet Bo – The Sweet Hiker

Meet Bo, a smart, sweet 6 year old male. Bo walks well on a leash, though at times he gets a little scared of things with wheels, but is making great progress. Bo has learned very quickly all the basic commands, especially since he’s very treat motivated. Bo is always up for a walk and playing fetch in the yard, as well, as hiking for miles! Bo Does well with children and would do best as the only dog in the home.

To learn more about Bo along with Pawsitive Alliance and Forgotten Dogs Rescue click HERE.