Meet Bjorn – he’s sweet and a little cross-eyed!

Bjorn is a sweet, sensitive cat who is looking for a calm home to cuddle in and spend his days lounging around. He is very nice, but is also a little nervous in new situations and might hide when he meets you at first. Bjorn is FIV+ so he will need a home who is comfortable taking on his medical needs and he should be kept as an indoor cat. He’s adorable, a little cross-eyed, and worth the extra time it takes to warm up. Bjorn just arrived at Auburn Valley Humane Society and is waiting to become your forever friend!