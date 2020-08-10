Meet Biggie Boy & Lucy – they are the best of friends!

Biggie Boy and Lucy are a bonded pair of senior cats who came to Seattle Humane together when their previous owner was no longer able to care for them. Lucy and Biggie Boy are 12 and 10, respectively, and are the best of friends. They are looking to join a family together, where they can continue being cuddle buddies. Lucy is a perfect lap cat and will stay there until she’s satisfied with the amount of pets she receives, while Biggie Boy would rather lay near you for his pettings. Both can be a little shy at first, but warm up quickly, and wouldn’t mind if their new home had a few more felines lying around. They do enjoy living a cute but quiet life, and may not enjoy a home with small children running around.

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT Biggie Boy and Lucy!