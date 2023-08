Hi, I’m Bigfoot! I’m a 3 month old male kitten who’s ready for my forever home!

Since I’m still young and learning my manners, I am looking to be adopted with my friend Nessie, as we love each other and gain confidence when around one another. I’m looking for someone who’s ready for my rambunctious playfulness and adorable energy!

Come meet us today!

For more information about Bigfoot and PAWS click HERE!

