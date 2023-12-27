Meet Bender – The Heartwarming Snuggler

Meet Bender – a 4-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County since July 2023.
Bender is savoring his time in a loving foster home, reveling in activities like cozying up in front of the fireplace, taking leisurely strolls through the neighborhood, romping around with his canine companions, and, above all, cherishing heartwarming snuggle sessions with his human friends. With his affectionate nature and delightful personality, Bender is an ideal addition to any family eager to infuse their hearts and homes with extra warmth, not only during this festive holiday season but throughout the entire year for years to come.
Find out how you can adopt Bender TODAY and learn more about the Humane Society for Tacoma & Perce County HERE!