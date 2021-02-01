Meet Bella – This Energetic Girl is Ready to Be Spoiled!

Hi, my name is Bella! I’m a 10 year old female dog, Pit Bull Mix. I weigh about 59 lbs and am super friendly and loving, but also very strong and active! I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! I love to play with toys, and I really enjoy spending time with my caretakers. I am full of energy! I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy. I would prefer to go to a home where I can be spoiled and loved on with no competition! I am a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality! I am still working on my manners, so I would do best with a family who is willing to work with me and help me become the best dog I can be!

MEET BELLA AND HER FRIENDS AT RASKC HERE!