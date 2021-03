I’m very sweet and get along with small dogs and other cats. I’m very assertive in getting affection and will head butt your leg for attention. I love to snuggle and hang out! I have a soft mouth and give love bites. I love pate canned food. I’m big on cat naps when I’m not right by your side. Overall, I’m a “super friendly, easy going, chunky boy who will make any adopter very lucky!”

MEET BARLEY AT PAWS!