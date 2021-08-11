Meet Bailey – This Positive Pup is Ready to Play and Cuddle with You!

Meet Bailey, a 4-year-old Great Dane/German Shorthaired mix at Seattle Humane.

Bailey has been mostly blind since birth, but she gets around just fine.

She loves going on long walks, playing tug and running around in the yard with a

squeaky toy – she even manages to fetch pretty well.

Bailey has a lot of positive energy she likes to burn off,

and then she wants to cuddle on the couch or spoon in bed.

Since she is blind, Bailey can be startled by sudden movements and loud noises,

so she would do best in a home with older children.

LEARN MORE ABOUT BAILEY AND THE SEATTLE HUMANE SOCIETY!