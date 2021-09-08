Meet Bagheera – the Cuddly Kitty

Meet Bagheera, an 8-year-old part Bengal cat at Seattle Humane. This big lug is very sweet and cuddly, enjoys playing with a wide range of toys, taking long naps and conversing with people.

Bagheera can get overstimulated at times, so would do best with no small children in the home. He also has diabetes, which requires monitoring his glucose levels and providing him with insulin shots – he is not a fan of this process, but is a very good patient.

Bagheera is available to foster before adopting and is part of the Home Free program, so his family can pick the adoption fee that works for them.

Learn more about Bagheera & Seattle Humane HERE!