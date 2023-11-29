Meet Azuki – The Singer

Azuki is a beautiful young boy looking for his new home!

This active guy would love to be your new adventure friend! While here in the shelter he has been a typical husky with a lovely singing voice and the softest hugs!

He is looking for a home who can give him the mental and physical exercise he needs, he already knows fetch, sit, down, and shake!

Azuki prefers hanging out with female dogs, and can be picky about which dogs he befriends. He would do best in a home no cats and children 10 years and older due to his bounciness, but has successfully spent time in foster with some smaller kiddos!

Come meet this pup and enjoy a fun-filled future with Azuki!

For more information about Azuki and PAWS click HERE!

